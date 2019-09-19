(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean Finance minister Mthuli Ncube approved the release of Z$37.4 million and an undisclosed amount of foreign currency to ease crippling water shortages in the capital, Harare.

The southern African country is in the grips of the worst drought in almost 40 years prompting authorities to ration supplies in Harare and Bulawayo, the second-biggest city.

The government has declared a state of disaster as the drought has cut crop output by more than half and affected about 5.7 million people.

