Zimbabwe Says 698 People Have Died So Far in Measles Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s health ministry said 698 people have died during a measles outbreak that’s mostly affected unvaccinated children.

In total there have been 6,206 confirmed cases, the ministry said in a Twitter posting.

Zimbabwean health officials have blamed religious beliefs that prohibit vaccinations for the death toll.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.