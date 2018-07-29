(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabweans will elect a new leader on Monday, eight months after Robert Mugabe’s forced resignation, and the contest appears too close to call.

The ruling party’s candidate is Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s one-time deputy and successor, who’ll square off against Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer who heads the opposition Movement for Democratic Change. The MDC’s campaign has made headway over the past two months, tightening the race “significantly,” and if the trend continued victory could go either way, opinion polls conducted by research company Afrobarometer show.

Both men have pledged to rejuvenate an economy driven to ruin during the latter half of Mugabe’s 37-year rule, attract foreign investment and create jobs. Their final election rallies in the capital, Harare, on Saturday both drew tens of thousands of supporters, another indicator that there’s no obvious front-runner.

“This is a new Zanu,” said Robert Chinokuva, 43, a bricklayer who attended the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front’s rally at the National Sports Stadium and expects it to win resoundingly. “During the Mugabe era things were tough. We cannot talk about Mugabe now. Mnangagwa will change things economically and also politically. After the election, things will be better.”

‘Old Dog’

Teacher Fortune Mchavunduka, 40, sees little difference between Mugabe and Mnangagawa, and expects the opposition leader to coast to victory because Zimbabweans are hankering for change.

“You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” she said at the MDC rally at Freedom Square, near Harare’s city center. “We have suffered enough.”

The 10,985 polling stations are due to open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., although all those waiting in line should be allowed to cast ballots. Under Zimbabwe law, the results must be announced by Aug. 4.

More than 5.6 million people have registered to participate in the election of the president, 270-member House of Assembly, 60-member Senate, and local government representatives. Another 18 Senate seats are reserved for traditional leaders and two for candidates with disabilities. Zanu-PF currently controls 196 of the House of Assembly seats, and 57 of the Senate seats.

All you need to know about Zimbabwe’s elections

Besides Mnangagwa and Chamisa, the presidency is being contested by other 2O candidates, after one dropped out late Friday, and a runoff election will be held on Sept. 8 if no-one wins more than half the vote. The House of Assembly and Senate elections are being contested by 1,652 candidates representing 55 parties.

Mugabe was declared the winner of every presidential election in Zimbabwe held since white-minority rule ended in 1980. The MDC alleges the last three votes were stolen and that its supporters were subjected to murder, rape and arson by members of the security forces and ruling party militia.

No Intention

Mugabe’s rule ended in November, when he unsuccessfully tried to anoint his wife, Grace, as his successor and the ruling party forced him to quit after the military briefly seized control of the country.

He had no intention for his wife to succeed him, he told reporters in Harare Sunday. “When I resigned I had done so to avoid bloodshed,” he said. “Now it’s the gun directing politics. I say no. Let tomorrow be the voice of the people saying never again. No to the army directing politics.”

This year’s campaign has been mainly peaceful, and for the first time in almost two decades the MDC has been able to access rural areas that it once considered no-go areas. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has accredited more than 5,500 local and 600 foreign observers. They included monitors from Western nations, who were banned from the last three elections.

Opposition Complaints

Even so, the MDC has complained that the voters’ roll includes the names of dead and underage people, controls over ballot papers are inadequate and the electoral commission is biased in favor of the ruling party -- allegations the body denies. The independent Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network, a Harare-based alliance of 34 civil-rights and religious group that’s monitoring the vote, said its audit of the voters roll didn’t identify significant anomalies.

Mnangagwa reiterated at the Harare rally that the electoral commission was independent, that the vote will be fair and all parties must respect the law.

“Every political party has been able to go around, talking to anybody they want,” he said. “We are voting for the future, not for today but for generations to come.”

