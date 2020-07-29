(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwe’s government signed a $3.5 billion accord to compensate white commercial farmers who were evicted from their land two decades ago.

The agreement was signed by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and representatives of the nation’s farming community.

A committee has been established between the government, farmers and donors to raise funding for the compensation, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said at the signing ceremony.

