(Bloomberg) -- Trading on the Zimbabwe stock exchange was suspended Sunday “until further notice,” said Justin Bgoni, the exchange’s chief executive officer.

On Friday, Nick Mangwana, a government spokesman, issued a statement calling for a halt on activities on the local bourse, which the government blames for fueling the collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar.

In an emailed statement on Sunday, Bgoni said the local exchange held discussions with the Treasury department and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

“We await the guidance from our regulators on the operational modalities going forward,” Bgoni said.

