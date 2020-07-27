5m ago
Zimbabwe Suspends Parliament After Two Members Contract Covid-19
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Zimbabwe has suspended most parliamentary business after two lawmakers and two other people tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Two members of parliament had been confirmed positive,” parliamentary Clerk Kenneth Chokuda said in an emailed statement. The two were in a team conducting field visits around the country. A driver and a journalist also contracted the virus, he said.
