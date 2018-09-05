(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean lawmakers were sworn-in Wednesday, severing the last ties to a government controlled by Robert Mugabe for 37 years and marking the start of the first full-term of his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party retained control of parliament in elections held July 30, though the opposition Movement for Democratic Change said it will contest some seats and attempt to undo Zanu-PF’s two-thirds majority in the months ahead.

Under Zimbabwe’s constitution, elections are held every five years.

