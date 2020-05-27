(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe will step up security at its coronavirus isolation centers after more than 100 people who had been put in quarantine ran away, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

The escapees were citizens who had recently returned from abroad, mainly from South Africa and Botswana. The state-controlled Herald newspaper earlier this week quoted the police as saying that 118 people had escaped from various isolation centers.

“Security at quarantine centers is being tightened,” Mutsvangwa told reporters in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday. “Local traditional leaders and local authorities are enjoined to report known absconders and illegal returnees.”

The southern African nation recorded its largest daily increase with 76 new infections, most of them returnees, bringing the total number of cases to 132.

