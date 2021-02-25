(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country will buy 1.8 million vaccines from China’s Sinopharm Group Co.

“Procurement plans for other vaccines from India and Russia are also advanced,” he said on Thursday in a speech delivered in Nyamandlovu, on the outskirts of Bulawayo, the second-largest city.

The country began inoculations last week using 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China. Guo Shaocun, the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe, on Wednesday said another donation of 200,000 vaccines would be given.

