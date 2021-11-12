(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo, will be without water supply for 48 hours due to worsening power outages that is affecting the southern African nation.

The water shedding is “prompted by continued power cuts,” which have left the city’s reservoirs unable to pump water, Christopher Dube, the town clerk said in an emailed statement on Friday. Only industry, mines and the city center will be exempt.

The water shortages is an additional burden on residents and businesses already experiencing lengthy daily power outages. Previous water cuts implemented by authorities in the city of at least 650,000 were in response to drought.

Zimbabwe’s power woes were caused by a “technical fault” at its thermal-fired plant at Hwange, the power utility said on Nov 8. The country is producing 1,095 megawatts on Friday, according to data available on the Zimbabwe Power Company website. Demand is at 1,700 megawatts.

