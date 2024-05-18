Top Stories
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
5:33
After months of negotiations, Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct
7:37
TD, RBC data point to slowing household spending in Canada
5:00
Canadian banks directed over US$100 billion to oil and gas last year: report
6:43
Copper's costly climb: How supply shortages are shaping the market
3:12
Kevin O'Leary shares financial advice on Morning Markets
7:36
Bank of Canada says households can cope with higher rates
Chinese-made Teslas pour into Canada as Biden erects U.S. tariff wall5:47
Chinese-made Teslas pour into Canada as Biden erects U.S. tariff wall
The Biden administration is quadrupling U.S. tariffs on electric vehicles manufactured in China. But Chinese-made cars are still finding their way into a receptive North American market — just to the north.
Manulife 20% YTD stock gain today 'years in the making,' CEO says
Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori says the company’s recent success “has been several years in the making” following a decade of challenges coming out of the 2008 financial crisis.
Teranet-National Bank composite house price index held steady in April
The Teranet-National Bank composite house price index which tracks home prices in 11 of Canada's largest cities remained stable from March to April.
Equifax Canada exploring use of payday loan data in credit score calculation
Equifax Canada says it's exploring how using payday loan data could affect people's credit scores.
Bitcoin's correlation with tech stocks jumps to highest level since August
Bitcoin was lumped in with other speculative investments during the run-up of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last tightening cycle, slumping on expectations higher interest rates would damp the appetite for risk. Now with optimism growing again that borrowing costs could soon be heading lower, advocates of the biggest cryptocurrency are saying its more akin to high growth assets such as the shares of technology companies.
One oil cargo's odd journey highlights global market strains
A dearth of heavy crude is forcing one of the world’s biggest buyers to go the extra mile to get the barrels it needs, offering another example of how sanctions and OPEC+ curbs are recasting the supply chain.
Gildan investors should back browning and reinstate fired CEO, ISS says
Gildan Activewear Inc. shareholders should vote for all eight board nominees put forward by activist investor Browning West LP, including the chief executive officer who was fired by the board last year, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said.
Sixty years on, Tim Hortons is synonymous with Canada, but still chasing growth
When Tim Hortons rang in the new year, it marked the occasion with a nod to its humble roots, bringing back a quartet of doughnuts, including some from its earliest days.
Walmart in midst of 'massive reset' as inflation persists: former Sears Canada CEO
The former CEO of Sears Canada says ongoing inflationary pressures are weighing heavy on retail giants like Walmart, which is in the midst of a corporate overhaul aimed at reducing costs.
The Week Ahead: TD Bank earnings, Canadian inflation data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Hot commodity silver outpaces gold as buying gains momentum
Gold’s record-setting rally may have captured the headlines this year, but it’s silver that’s running harder and faster as the less glamorous metal benefits from robust financial and industrial demand.
Canada's 'crypto king' solicited investments as recently as February, police say
Police in the Greater Toronto Area say a man charged with fraud and money laundering, who called himself the "crypto king," tried to solicit investments as recently as February.
Canadian homes for sale climb with second-biggest jump on record
Canada’s housing market posted a surge in the number of properties available for sale, one of the biggest monthly gains in listed inventory on record, as homebuyer demand waned amid persistently high interest rates.
Reddit forges pact with OpenAI to bring content to ChatGPT
Reddit Inc. forged a partnership with OpenAI that will bring its content to the chatbot ChatGPT and other products, while also helping the social media company add new artificial intelligence features to its forums.
BlackRock's Rieder says cut, not hike, would tame U.S. inflation
BlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder has some advice that bucks conventional wisdom: The best way for the U.S. Federal Reserve to temper inflation will be to lower rates, not hold them higher.
Hard-working fire crews, rain help keep Fort McMurray wildfire from growing
Every day since a wildfire began menacing the city of Fort McMurray, Alta., grimy, exhausted firefighters have been spilling out of helicopters at the end of another one of the toughest shifts around.