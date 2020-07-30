(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri died of Covid-19, the government said, a day after his death.

The cause of death was confirmed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, government spokesman Nick Mangwana said in a post on Twitter. Shiri, who died at the age of 65, will be buried on Friday, he said.

“We will follow World Health Organisation regulations on how the funeral should proceed,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying in the state-owned Herald newspaper.

