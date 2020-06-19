(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption authority arrested Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, following reports of an investigation into a health-equipment deal.

Moyo is currently detained at the Rhodesville Police Station in the capital, Harare, John Makamure, spokesman for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, said by phone Friday.

“I cannot disclose why he has been arrested for now,” Makamure said. Calls to Moyo’s phone seeking comment weren’t answered.

The Zimbabwe Independent, a Harare-based newspaper, reported on Friday that the authorities are investigating a deal to supply materials to the government for the management of the coronavirus pandemic at inflated prices.

