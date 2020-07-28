(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwean authorities arrested the mayor of Harare, Herbert Gomba, as the government steps up a drive to tackle corruption.

Gomba was taken by unidentified officials late on July 21, thought to be military intelligence, according to a statement issued by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance party, of which he is a member.

Calls to Gomba’s lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, weren’t answered.

Several senior officials in the capital city’s administration have been arrested recently by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on various charges.

On Monday Energy Minister Fortune Chasi ordered an investigation into possible corruption by Sydney Gata, the executive chairman of the state power company, Zesa Holdings Ltd.

