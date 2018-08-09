Zimbabwean Politician Out on Bail After His Return From Zambia

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwean opposition politician Tendai Biti, thwarted in a bid to seek asylum in Zambia, was charged with public violence in a court in his home country and released on bail.

Biti, a former finance minister who had claimed Zimbabwe’s July 30 election was rigged, appeared Thursday in a lower court in the capital, Harare. It capped a dramatic 24 hours in which he’d tried to enter neighboring Zambia, was detained and eventually returned to Zimbabwean authorities.

Prosecutors told the court Biti was charged with public violence after a riot in Harare on Aug. 2 caused $345,000 in damages. He also faces a charge of contravening Zimbabwe’s Electoral Act by announcing allegedly illegal or fabricated election results.

The judge released Biti, 51, on $5,000 bail and ordered that he surrender his travel documents and report to police twice a day. The state didn’t oppose bail and no date for his trial was set.

