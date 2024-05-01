(Bloomberg) -- Zinc extended its decline, with all base metals dropping before a key Federal Reserve meeting.

The galvanizing metal fell for a a second day after Nyrstar announced on Tuesday that it will restart a key European smelter later this month.

Nyrstar, which is owned by Trafigura Group, will fire up the Budel zinc plant at a reduced capacity from May 13, about four months after idling it. The move comes after the Dutch government introduced temporary measures to help reduce energy costs, the company said.

All major base metals moved lower ahead of the Fed meeting, where officials are expected to keep interest rates on hold at elevated levels after higher-than-expected inflation.

Zinc fell 1.9% to $2,870.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange at 3:07 p.m. local time. Copper dropped 0.9% and aluminum slipped 0.6%. Most markets in Asia were closed for a public holiday.

