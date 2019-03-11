(Bloomberg) -- Real Madrid FC is set to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane as coach almost ten months after the Frenchman left the club, according to Spanish media.

Zidane, 46, who led the Madrid side to victory in the Champions League in the last three seasons, will replace Argentine Santiago Solari, who oversaw the team’s surprise exit in the competition to Amsterdam-based AFC Ajax NV on Tuesday, according to El Confidencial and El Mundo.

Also a fan-favorite during his time as a Real Madrid player, Zidane was replaced as manager by Julen Lopetegui after announcing his surprise decision to leave “Los Blancos” in May. But his successor left the club after a 5-1 thrashing to rivals FC Barcelona in October.

Real Madrid is currently 12 points behind the Catalonia-based club in Spain’s top domestic division, La Liga.

--With assistance from Macarena Munoz.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Easton in London at jeaston7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Beth Mellor at bmellor@bloomberg.net, Nathan Crooks

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.