(Bloomberg) -- Zions Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Anderson will retire after more than three decades at the lender to be replaced by Paul Burdiss.

Anderson will become non-executive chairman at the Salt Lake City, Utah-based Zions Bank, according to a filing on Friday. Burdiss, chief financial officer at its parent Zions Bancorp since 2015, will become CEO as part of the changes which take effect April 1.

“His leadership has been instrumental in the bank’s becoming Utah’s leading full-service commercial bank, with a strong presence in Idaho and Wyoming,” Harris Simmons, Zions Bancorp CEO, said.

Zions Bancorp, with about $87 billion in total assets, operates in 11 western states including California, New Mexico and Texas. It generated $3.1 billion of revenue in 2023.

