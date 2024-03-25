(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s financial markets have remained calm in the face of a looming probe into central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, according to the country’s finance minister.

Andrzej Domanski told a news conference on Monday that he had no intentions to enter into the conflict with the governor. The ruling party prepares to launch an unprecedented legal process on Tuesday that ultimately aims to force Glapinski out over allegations of political interference.

“I’m glad that recent days have shown that the market is reacting to this calmly,” Domanski told reporters in Warsaw. “We have stable yields on treasury bonds, the zloty is still strong, and Moody’s on Friday confirmed Poland’s rating.”

The governor has denied any wrongdoing and his deputy said on Saturday he won’t relinquish his duties during a parliamentary probe that’s set to determine whether he needs to face a state tribunal.

Glapinski told Financial Times in an interview published on Monday that he wants to “meet and talk” with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding that putting him in front of the special court for public servants would be “very bad for Poland.”

