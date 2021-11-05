(Bloomberg) -- The zloty swung from gains to losses against the euro on Friday after central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said Poland may not need more interest rate increases, contradicting his comments from earlier in the week.

The zloty fell as much as 0.7% to 4.6334 per euro, reversing gains by as much as 0.2% from earlier in the day. It’s down 0.3% at 10:12 a.m. in Warsaw, lagging all emerging-market peers except the South African rand.

“Everything indicates that inflation will decline and that further interest-rate increases aren’t needed,” Glapinski told TVN24 in an interview late on Thursday.

A day earlier, after the central bank hiked its key rate by 75 basis points to 1.25%, the governor said a rate increase in December is more likely than no change.

