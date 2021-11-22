(Bloomberg) --

The zloty sank to a fresh 12-year low against the euro, spurring speculation the Polish central bank could step in to prop up the currency.

The Polish currency fell as much as 0.5% per euro on Monday, sliding for the fifth straight day. It is the third-biggest loser in the emerging markets in the past month, trailing only the Turkish lira and South Africa’s rand. Other currencies from central and eastern Europe are also down, with the forint hitting a record low against the euro.

A migrant crisis on Poland’s eastern border, a simmering row with the European Union over democratic backsliding and the surge in Covid-19 cases have all coalesced to keep the zloty under pressure. The central bank’s tepid response to raging inflation and concerns that it may prefer to keep the currency weak before the end of the year have also soured the mood around the zloty.

Traders have largely ignored remarks from Governor Adam Glapinski from late last week that signaled the central bank’s growing unease about the currency’s depreciation amid the highest inflation in two decades. Glapinski told state-owned news agency PAP that further currency weakness at a time of elevated price growth wouldn’t be consistent with the central bank’s interest-rate policy.

The zloty traded at 4.7160 per euro at 12:13 p.m. in Warsaw, 0.3% weaker. It has depreciated 2.2% so far this month and 3.3% in 2021.

The remarks suggest “a growing likelihood” that the central bank may intervene if the currency weakens further, economists at Credit Agricole SA’s Polish unit said in a note on Monday. The National Bank of Poland last intervened in December 2020, when it sought to weaken the zloty.

