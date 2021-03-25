(Bloomberg) -- Polish zloty slumped to its weakest level since 2009 on growing concern that worsening pandemic will delay this year’s economic recovery and put a strain on the budget.

The currency of the European Union’s largest eastern member dropped 0.4% on Thursday to 4.6467 per euro, the lowest level since 2009. The currency has lost 2.7% this month, making it the second-worst performer in the emerging markets after the Turkish lira.

The zloty’s slump comes after the Polish government announced tighter restrictions to fight the pandemic, as the country reported a record number of new virus cases for the second straight day. Eastern Europe is suffering the world’s highest death toll from the pandemic.

