(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian online food-delivery and restaurant platform Zomato Ltd. plunged in Mumbai after the end of a lock-up period for investors that had stakes in the company prior to its initial public offering.

The stock dropped more than 11% to a record low of 47.50 rupees.

Zomato’s offering last July raised close to $1.3 billion and lured investors including Morgan Stanley and Fidelity Investments. China’s Ant Group Co. was an early holder in the company, having initially invested in it in 2018 and owning a stake of about 16% before the share sale.

