(Bloomberg) -- Five9 Inc.’s shareholders rejected an all-stock acquisition offer from Zoom Video Communications Inc. after an almost 30% decline in Zoom’s shares since the deal was announced in July.

Zoom sought to buy Five9, a call-center software provider, to bolster its popular videoconferencing app in the face of stiffening competition. Five9 investors were offered 0.5533 shares of Zoom for each Five9 share, valuing the deal at $14.7 billion based on Zoom’s July 16 closing price of $361.97. Since then, Zoom’s stock has dropped 28%, closing Thursday at $261.50.

The deal “has been terminated by mutual agreement,” Five9 said Thursday in a statement. “The agreement did not receive the requisite number of votes from Five9 shareholders to approve the merger with Zoom. Five9 will continue to operate as a standalone publicly traded company.”

