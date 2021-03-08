(Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.

Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the shares, which were owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.

The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.

The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman told the Wall Street Journal, which reported the move earlier Monday.

Yuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.

He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

