Zoom gains after profit outlook beats analysts' estimates

Zoom Video Communications Inc. gained in late trading after giving an upbeat profit forecast for the current period, a sign that customers are sticking with the videoconferencing software even as they return to pre-pandemic habits.

Earnings will be 96 cents to 98 cents in the fiscal first quarter, excluding some items, the software maker said in a statement Monday. Analysts had estimated 87 cents.

The outlook suggests Zoom is finding its footing again after a dramatic boom-and-bust cycle during the pandemic. The shares soared in 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent office workers and consumers clamoring for its platform. But Zoom’s stock lost most of its value in 2021 and 2022.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose more than 6 per cent Monday after the report was released.

The company said it had about 213,000 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter, an increase of 12 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts projected on average that Zoom would report 216,587. That total included 3,471 customers contributing more than US$100,000 in trailing 12 month revenue, an increase of 27 per cent from the period a year earlier. Large businesses make up a growing share of Zoom’s revenue as it loses consumers and small businesses.

Fourth-quarter sales were US$1.12 billion, up 4.3 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts had estimated US$1.1 billion.

“While the macroeconomic situation continues to negatively impact our overall growth, we have maintained a healthy balance sheet and operating cash flow generation,” Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan said in the statement. He touted progress in non-video offerings including internet phone and contact center.

Still, the company predicted less revenue for the current quarter than Wall Street anticipated. Sales in the period ending April will be US$1.08 billion to US$1.09 billion, Zoom said. Analysts projected US$1.11 billion.