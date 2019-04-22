Zoom Gets First Bear as Summit Says Stock Can't Fight Gravity

(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications shares fell 3.7 percent in pre-market on Monday, suggesting the newly public company would give back a portion of its massive first-day rally.

Shares ended up more than 70 percent in their Thursday trading debut, but cracks were already beginning to show in Wall Street’s enthusiasm. Summit Insights Group started coverage on the company with a sell rating and $45 price target. That made for the first bearish call on the stock, according to Bloomberg data; two firms have buy ratings.

“Market trends, hyper competition, and a limited moat make for exceptional and more challenges ahead than strengths,” analyst Jonathan Kees wrote to clients. The firm forecast a “rapid deceleration in sales growth,” and wrote that it could defy gravity “for only so long.” It described the company’s first-day trading activity as the stock being bid up “in a frenzy.”

Zoom has “a great video product and the rarity of being profitable and [cash flow] positive as an IPO company, [but] we cover cloud communication peers who also have great products and financials,” Summit wrote.

