Zoom Says China Asked It to Shut Down Pro-Democracy Activists

(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. said it deactivated two accounts of pro-democracy Chinese activists based in the U.S. at the request of China’s government.

Beijing officials reached out to Zoom in May and early June about videoconference calls commemorating Tiananmen Square protests that were publicized on social media, the San Jose, California-based company said Thursday in a blog post.

“Going forward Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China,” the company said.

Zoom, which announced Wednesday it had reinstated the closed U.S. accounts of the activists, said it was working on technology that could prevent participants from specific countries from joining calls that were deemed illegal in those areas.

