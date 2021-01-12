(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1.5 billion of shares of its Class A common stock.

All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by Zoom

Zoom expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $225m of shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price

J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering

Zoom shares fall approx. 3% premarket

NOTE: Dec. 30, FTC Probe of Zoom’s Relationship With China Urged by a Senator

NOTE: Dec. 24, Zoom Named Top 2021 Pick at Davidson; Firm Says to Buy Dip (1)

To view the source of this information, click here

(Updates with details on the stock offering)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.