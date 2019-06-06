(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. got off to a soaring start after reporting its first quarterly earnings as a public company Thursday, climbing as much as 13% in after-hours trading.

The video-conferencing company reported first quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 1 cent, and forecast revenue for the second quarter and full year ahead of consensus views.

Shares traded as high as $89.72 post-market, from a closing price of $79.43.

Zoom had already more than doubled in value since its IPO in April, making it one of the top U.S. launches of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock reached an intraday peak of $91.46 on May 20.

