(Bloomberg) -- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. increased the price range for its upcoming initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as $890 million in the listing.

The business-intelligence platform, which is backed by private equity firms, upped the marketed price range for 44.5 million of its shares to $19 to $20 apiece, according to a filing Tuesday. It had previously set the range at $16 to $18 per share. BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments and Dragoneer Investment Group LLC may may each buy $100 million of shares, an earlier filing showed.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are leading ZoomInfo’s share sale. The Vancouver, Washington-based company plans to list shares on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ZI.

