(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg will no longer be called for a deposition next week in Texas’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit alleging that Meta Platforms Inc. profited from facial recognition technology without user consent.

Granting an emergency request from Meta, the state supreme court blocked a lower-court order that the social media giant’s chief executive officer give testimony by Feb. 5. The high court put the deposition on hold while an appellate panel considers Texas’s argument that Zuckerberg has “unique personal knowledge” of information relevant to the case.

“Without a stay, Zuckerberg must immediately begin diverting his time, energy, and focus away from running one of the largest companies in the world to prepare for his deposition—time, energy, and focus that Zuckerberg and Meta can never get back,” Meta argued in a filing.

The 2022 suit alleged that Facebook monetized biometric scans of people’s faces without their permission until late 2021 while maintaining a vast database of facial profiles. Wielding multiple laws that allow for penalties of $25,000 per violation, the state is seeking billions of dollars from Meta.

