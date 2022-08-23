1h ago
Zuckerberg Dismissed by FTC From Suit Over Meta VR Firm Takeover
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg was released by the Federal Trade Commission from the agency’s first preemptive challenge to a takeover by the tech giant.
Lawyers on both sides of the case told a judge Tuesday that as long as Zuckerberg agrees not to acquire virtual reality company Within Unlimited Inc. in his “personal capacity,” he will no longer be a defendant.
Hearings on the FTC’s move to block the deal are expected to begin in December, according to a schedule set last week by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.
The agreement to drop Zuckerberg from the lawsuit was reported earlier by the New York Times.
