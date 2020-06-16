Zuckerberg, Pichai Said to Be Open to Testifying to Congress

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai are willing to testify before a congressional panel investigating competition issues in the technology industry, the companies have told the committee, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc. hasn’t guaranteed it would make Tim Cook available to the House antitrust panel, said the people, who asked not to be named describing the talks. Amazon.com Inc. has already said it would send Jeff Bezos to testify “at a hearing with the other CEOs this summer.”

The commitments to send Zuckerberg and Pichai were conditioned on appearances by the other CEOs, the people said.

Spokespeople for the companies either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to requests. A spokesman for Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who is leading the probe, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post reported earlier on the willingness of Zuckerberg and Pichai to testify.

