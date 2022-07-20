(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will testify in a lawsuit claiming Facebook illegally shared user data with research firm Cambridge Analytica.

Users sued after it was revealed that a UK research firm connected to Donald Trump gained access to the data of as many as 87 million of the social media network’s subscribers.

Zuckerberg has agreed to sit for a deposition for as long as six hours, while Sandberg is set to be questioned for up to five hours, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court.

