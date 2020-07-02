Zuckerberg to meet civil rights groups that led Facebook boycott

Zuckerberg believes Facebook can withstand the impact of the ad boycott and he's right: Croxon

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will meet with at least three civil rights groups on Tuesday after their organizations led an advertising boycott of the social media giant.

The Facebook executives will meet with Anti-Defamation League Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Greenblatt, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson and Derrick Johnson, chief executive officer of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a Facebook spokesman confirmed.

Facebook and the groups didn’t disclose further details of the meeting.

Facebook reached out to the civil rights groups last week to arrange a meeting with Sandberg and Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, a company spokesman said. The civil rights groups said they wanted Zuckerberg to be at the meeting and he later confirmed he would attend, the spokesman added.

Starbucks Corp., Levi Strauss & Co., PepsiCo Inc. and Diageo Plc were among the most recent companies to say they’re curtailing ad spending, part of an exodus aimed at pushing Facebook and its peers to suppress posts that glorify violence, divide and misinform the public, and promote racism and discrimination.