(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg will meet Tuesday with leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change to address a range of concerns on Facebook. Advocates have helped press companies, including Starbucks Corp. and PepsiCo Inc., to join a costly advertising boycott over accusations that Facebook hasn’t done enough to curb hate-speech and disinformation.

All Formula One drivers in the season-opening Grand Prix in Austria wore black T-shirts printed with “End Racism.” But 6 of the 19 drivers didn’t join Lewis Hamilton, the sport’s only Black driver, in taking a knee during the event, the Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump again took on the protests that have broken out nationwide since the death of George Floyd. “We are now in the process of defeating the radical left: the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters,” he said in a July 4th speech in Washington. Groups of protesters and counter-protesters, occasionally colliding, gathered around the city’s landmarks peacefully, the Washington Post reported.

One of two people struck by a car that drove through a crowd of protesters on a closed highway in Seattle, has died, the Associated Press reported. Police arrested the driver but were still determining the motive.

In Baltimore, protesters brought down a Christopher Columbus statue near the Little Italy neighborhood, dragged it to the edge of the Inner Harbor before rolling it into the water, the Baltimore Sun reported. as fireworks went off around the city on the night of the Fourth of July.

The Cleveland Indians followed the Washington Redskins in saying they were prepared to engage “our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.” The Redskins said Friday they would “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” with Coach Ron Rivera telling the Washington Post on Saturday that he hopes the change could happen within two months.

Reparations to African-Americans are increasingly on the agenda.

Key Developments:

Citi Says Hiring Black Talent Not Enough, Retention is Challenge

CLSA Trader Sparks Debate on Race at China’s Biggest Brokerage

Pharrell Williams, Ron Conway in Talks for VC Fund: Information

In Japan, the Message of Anti-Racism Protests Fails to Hit Home

See more from Bloomberg QuickTake:

One of two protesters hit by a car in Seattle has died:

Protesters in Baltimore topple statue of Christopher Columbus:

President Trump decries the “radical left” in Washington:

Why Georgia’s Stone Mountain still stands:

A QuickTake review of the week:

New York City protests on July 4th:

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.