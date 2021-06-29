Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled plans for a subscription newsletter product called Bulletin, including paid licensing deals with a number of writers to help debut their offerings.

Writers can choose to charge for the newsletters, which will be delivered to subscribers via email and to a Facebook Page linked to the author. Zuckerberg said Tuesday via a livestream that newsletter writers can take their email lists with them if they ever choose to leave Facebook’s product.

“We think this concept of portability is extremely important for the creator economy,” Zuckerberg said. Sportscaster Erin Andrews and authors Adam Grant and Mitch Albom are among Facebook’s early partners on the product, the company said.

Facebook won’t take a cut of any newsletter subscriptions until 2023, Zuckerberg has said. The social network had focused in recent months on products for creators as a way to help more people make money online during the pandemic, but also to make Facebook more appealing to creators and the audiences they command. Twitter Inc. is also building a paid newsletter service, and acquired the newsletter startup Revue earlier this year as part of a broader plan to build creator products of its own.