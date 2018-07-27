Zuma Defense to Apply for Stay of Prosecution in Corruption Case

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma plans to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution against corruption charges relating to an arms deal two decades ago.

Zuma appeared in the High Court in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg on Friday where the trial was delayed. Lawyers for Thint, the company that was the South African unit of Thales SA at the time, will also seek to halt the case.

The ex-president’s defense team said it can submit its application by Nov. 16, meaning the criminal trial may only start in 2019.

Zuma, who served for almost nine years as president, is facing 16 charges ranging from corruption to racketeering relating to an arms deal dating back to the 1990s. The ruling party forced him to step down in February and replaced him with Cyril Ramaphosa.

