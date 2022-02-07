2m ago
Zuma’s Arrest Helped Trigger South African Riots, Probe Finds
(Bloomberg) -- A week of rioting and looting that erupted in South Africa last year, claiming 354 lives, was partly triggered by ex-President Jacob Zuma’s arrest on contempt charges and fueled by widespread anger over poverty and coronavirus curbs, a panel that probed the violence found.
The cabinet should take responsibility for failing to anticipate and contain the unrest, while the response of the intelligence services and police was also inadequate, the panel said in its report, which was published by the Presidency on Monday.
