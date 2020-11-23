(Bloomberg) -- South African Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said former President Jacob Zuma should be criminally charged for violating a subpoena to testify before a panel that’s probing graft during his nine-year rule.

Zuma and his legal team left a Nov. 19 hearing, where he was supposed to respond to corruption allegations, without permission after failing to persuade Zondo to recuse himself as the panel’s chairman.

“I have decided to request the secretary of the commission to lay a charge against Zuma,” Zondo said at a hearing in Johannesburg on Monday. The ex-president’s actions “impacts on the integrity of the commission,” he said.

At least 34 other witnesses who’ve testified before the commission implicated the former president in the embezzlement of state funds. He appeared before the panel last year, but withdrew from proceedings after his lawyers objected to the line of questioning and argued that he was being unfairly cross-examined. He was then subpoenaed to testify.

The commission will now determine new dates when Zuma must appear before it and will ask the Constitutional Court to compel him to attend future hearings. It also wants him to supply it with affidavits on events when he was president and had promised to deliver, yet failed to do so.

Read More: Zuma Abandons Graft Probe to Defy Judge Who Wouldn’t Quit

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.