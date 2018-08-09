(Bloomberg) -- A decrease in natural disaster claims helped Zurich Insurance Group AG boost profit and put the company on track to meet Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco’s three-year restructuring plan.

Premiums in the main property & casualty business rose slightly in the first half as Zurich continues to exit businesses it considers risky or unprofitable. Net income jumped 19 percent to $1.8 billion, beating analyst expectations and putting Zurich on track to pay a higher dividend this year.

Property & casualty saw a rise in profit and posted a lower combined ratio, a key metric for insurers. Zurich said cost reductions, an absence of charges for disasters and a reserve release helped the results. The company has achieved $900 million of its planned $1.5 billion cost cuts by next year.

Greco initiated a portfolio review when he took over as CEO in 2016 after the company posted losses related to auto claims in the U.S. The former Assicurazioni Generali SpA chief exited units across the globe and business lines while also increasing the use of reinsurance to reduce earnings volatility.

As part of its restructuring, Zurich has also made a flurry of acquisitions in recent years diversifying its business and re-balancing the weighting of corporate and retail clients.

Zurich has been looking outside Europe for growth, acquiring the life-insurance business of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in December. Other purchases included the life unit of Macquarie Group and Australian travel insurer Cover-More.

“I’m extremely pleased with our continued progress. Our businesses are showing great resilience and improved profitability despite challenging market conditions,” Mario Greco said in a statement on Thursday. “At the midpoint of our three-year plan, we stand well on track to achieve all indicated targets by the end of 2019.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Jan-Henrik Förster in Zurich at jforster20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Ross Larsen, Jan Dahinten

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.