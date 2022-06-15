(Bloomberg) -- Air traffic at both major Swiss airports has been suspended after a system failure with navigation service provider Skyguide.

How long the interruption will last is “not clear,” Zurich airport said. Geneva has suspended air traffic until 11 a.m. Zurich time. The halt was announced shortly after 7 a.m. Skyguide confirms air space will be closed until further notice.

Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. said their arriving long-haul flights are currently being diverted to various airports in neighboring countries, including Lyon, Milan and Vienna. Short-haul flights are currently not taking off.

