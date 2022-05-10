(Bloomberg) -- Zurich Insurance Group AG is in advanced talks to sell a portfolio of German life insurance policies to Cinven’s Viridium Group, the latest transaction in a busy corner of financial dealmaking, people familiar with the matter said.

The portfolio includes roughly 20 billion euros ($21 billion) of liabilities, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Zurich could could make an announcement on the planned sale soon as this week, the people said.

An agreement hasn’t been reached and the talks could still end without one, the people said. A sale also would be subject to regulatory approval.

The market for back books -- or portfolios of old insurance policies -- is one of the most active in financial services as it provides an easy way for insurers to release capital. They’re often bought by private equity-backed consolidators, which can take out costs and shift some of the funds into higher-yielding assets.

Zurich’s German unit said last year it was looking for a solution for part of its portfolio of high-interest policies so that it can focus on unit-linked products. The assets being sold by Zurich include policies with guaranteed payouts for customers.

A representative for Zurich declined to comment further. A spokesperson for Viridium also declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.