(Bloomberg) -- Zurich Insurance Group AG agreed to buy MetLife Inc.’s U.S. property and casualty business for $3.94 billion in cash, extending its reach in the world’s largest economy.

Zurich subsidiary Farmers Group Inc. will provide $2.43 billion and Farmers Exchanges will contribute $1.51 billion, the Swiss insurer said in a statement Friday. Farmers Group will fund its portion through a combination of internal resources and hybrid debt.

The deal gives the Farmers businesses a nationwide presence in the U.S. and access to MetLife’s distribution channels to 3,800 companies for 10 years. That may help boost revenue at the unit, where gross written premiums declined 3% to $15.3 billion in the third quarter.

The acquisition is expected to contribute to Zurich’s earnings from the first full year after its completion in the second quarter of next year and deliver a return on investment of approximately 10% from 2023, according to the statement. The business to be acquired includes 2.4 million policies and a reported $3.6 billion net written premiums in 2019. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals.

“Together with the continued increase in rates in commercial insurance, this transaction will strengthen our ability to achieve our 2022 targets,” Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said in the statement.

The deal allows MetLife to simplify its operations and pursue a strategy of expanding in the U.S. healthcare market, the company said separately. MetLife recently announced the acquisition of Versant Health, which will make it the No.3 vision care provider in the U.S., according to the statement.

Adjusted earnings for the MetLife P&C business fell 68% to $18 million in the quarter. The slump was driven by the highest catastrophe losses in nearly a decade, linked to a tropical storm in the U.S. Northeast and severe windstorms in the Midwest.

Once the deal is completed, Zurich expects its capital position to remain strong. The company had a pro-forma Swiss Solvency Test ratio at around 190% as of the third quarter.

