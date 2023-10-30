(Bloomberg) -- Medical-technology company Zynex has initiated a process to review potential strategic alternatives that could include a sale.

The company is working with Cantor Fitzgerald and Goodwin Procter to evaluate options, which may include any take-private offers, a merger, divestiture, recapitalization or any other transaction, according to a statement Tuesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report.

“With continued strong financial performance including, greater than 170% revenue growth over the last four years, increased profit margins and cash flow positive operations and a strong balance sheet, we believe we are in a strong financial and operating position, yet our stock continues to trade well below a comparable industry value,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Sandgaard said in the statement. “The board believes that it is in the interests of our stockholders to explore strategic alternatives.”

Zynex fell 0.2% to $8.56 at 9:41 a.m. in New York trading Tuesday, giving Zynex a market value of $290 million.

Founded in 1996, Zynex makes electro-therapy products for pain management and muscle stimulation and rehabilitation. Zynex reported last week that its third-quarter revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $49.9 million.

Zynex is launching new therapy products for pain management including Zynex Pro Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis, Zynex Pro Wrist and Zynex Cryoheat, according to the third-quarter report.

