Aug 5, 2021
Zynga Drops After Outlook Fall Short of Analysts’ Estimates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Zynga Inc., the mobile-games maker, fell in extended trading after lowering its full-year revenue guidance and projecting current-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates.
- Zynga projects adjusted revenue of $660 million for the quarter ending in September, the company said Thursday. That’s short of the $721.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. The company also sees adjusted earnings of $145 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, less than the $163.2 million that Wall Street projects. Results for the year will also fall short.
Key Insights
- The lifting of pandemic lockdowns has led to a slowdown in game play -- something all of the companies have felt. “A lot of people went outside, they started doing other things, that’s caused a little bit of choppiness in our audience, especially the audience that joined us in early 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau said in an interview.
- In addition, Apple Inc. made changes to its products that let users opt out of being tracked by advertisers, hurting ad sales. Zynga expects “the short-term pressure on advertising revenue and bookings to be more pronounced in Q3 than in Q2.”
- The company is delaying two much-anticipated games. It will now release FarmVille 3 in the fourth quarter instead of the third. And Star Wars: Hunters -- its first game that will be playable on a console as well as mobile devices -- is likely to be pushed back to the first quarter of next year, instead of being released in the fourth, as the developers work to add more features, Gibeau said.
- Zynga also said Thursday it’s acquiring China-based StarLark, developer of Golf Rival, the fast-growing mobile casual golf game in the world, for $525 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Market Reaction
- Zynga shares fell as much as 9.9% to $8.80 in extended trading. They fell 1.3% to $9.77 at the close in New York and are down 1% for the year.
