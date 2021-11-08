(Bloomberg) -- Zynga Inc. Chief Operating Officer Matthew Bromberg is stepping down from the job after more than five years and his duties will be doled out to other executives at the online-game developer.

Bromberg, who took the role in August 2016, resigned on Nov. 5, the company said Monday in a filing. He will remain an employee of the company through March while his responsibilities are redistributed. San Francisco-based Zynga didn’t give a reason for his departure.

The announcement follows an upbeat outlook from Zynga, which also delivered its quarterly report on Monday. The company, which offers games such as as FarmVille 3 and Words With Friends 2, now expects bookings of $2.81 billion, up slightly from the $2.8 billion it had previously forecast.

The shares gained as much as 7.3% to $7.50 in late trading following the report.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.