(Bloomberg) -- Zynga Inc. reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, reflecting a pickup in interest in mobile gaming as omicron forced new restrictions late last year.

Adjusted revenue rose 4% in the fourth quarter to $726.6 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $711.3, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were $147 million.

“Our strong Q4 results capped off our record 2021 performance where we delivered our highest annual revenue and bookings ever, while reaching the largest mobile audience in Zynga history,” Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau said in a statement on Wednesday.

The report comes just weeks after Zynga, the San Francisco-based game company behind FarmVille, Words with Friends and Zynga Poker, agreed to be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. in a deal valued at $11 billion. Zynga’s strong mobile presence and recent $250 million acquisition of mobile game ad company Chartboost gives the company strong appeal at a time of increased attention on mobile gaming, the fastest growing segment of the industry.

In 2021, the mobile games market brought in $93.2 billion in revenue, according to analytics firm NewZoo, a 7.3% increase from the year earlier. The free-to-play business model Zynga’s games rely on promises repeatable income through in-game purchases of virtual goods. Zynga reported 37 million daily active users, up 3% from a year earlier.

Take-Two, by contrast, is primarily a console and PC business. Speaking on the pending acquisition, Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick said that working with Zynga would empower the company to “optimize the creation of new titles based on Take-Two’s core intellectual property,” which, he adds, have been “nearly entirely unexploited from mobile and free-to-play.”

An early pandemic darling, Zynga’s spike in engagement has evened out as Covid restrictions have lifted. At the same time, early 2021 changes to Apple Inc.’s privacy policy have taken a toll on Zynga’s in-game advertising business. Zynga had also delayed two games -- Star Wars: Hunters, due out this year, and FarmVille 3, which released late in 2021.

Take-Two’s overture for Zynga kicked off a feeding frenzy in the games industry. Microsoft Corp. quickly followed, agreeing to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. for $69 billion, and Sony Group Corp. made a $3.6 billion offer for Bungie Inc. Analysts expect more consolidation throughout the year and Take-Two could find itself the object of a takeover.

Zynga didn’t hold an analyst call or offer guidance due to the pending acquisition. The shares are up 43% this year, largely due to the Take-Two offer. Activision is up 23% and Take-Two is down about 3%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.