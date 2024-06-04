(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning a pair of meetings with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the coming weeks, looking to telegraph US solidarity with Kyiv despite plans to skip an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

Biden will meet with Zelenskiy later this week in France on the sidelines of the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, and then again the following week at the Group of Seven summit in Italy, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

The dual meetings will “really allow them to go deep on every aspect and every issue in the war,” Sullivan said. The pair will discuss “how we can continue and deepen our support for Ukraine,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader has criticized Biden’s decision to skip the peace summit. The US president had previously scheduled a high-dollar political fundraiser in Los Angeles featuring former President Barack Obama and Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Instead, Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to represent the US at the meeting.

Sullivan said that in addition to Biden’s recent authorization for the limited use of US weapons by Ukraine in Russian territory, the US was ready to expand the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Western-made equipment inside Germany as part of its assistance effort.

